Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Up 0.9%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.61 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.63. The company has a market cap of $70,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00.

About Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.