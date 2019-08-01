Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 9.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) were up 9.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 922,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 369,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

