Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Receives C$9.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.65. The company had a trading volume of 396,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,556. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The business had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

