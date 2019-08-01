Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. 141,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,850. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

