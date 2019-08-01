Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) versus RealReal (NYSE:REAL) Head-To-Head Review

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Party City Holdco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Party City Holdco and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 2 5 0 2.71 RealReal 0 2 6 0 2.75

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 110.15%. RealReal has a consensus target price of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than RealReal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Party City Holdco and RealReal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.43 billion 0.23 $123.26 million $1.59 3.81 RealReal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Party City Holdco has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco 3.87% 14.84% 3.92% RealReal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Party City Holdco beats RealReal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of February 28, 2019, the company offered its products through its 950 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores in North America under the Party City, Halloween City, and Toy City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

