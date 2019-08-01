Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Insider Daniel R. Phillips Acquires 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) insider Daniel R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

