Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PTEN stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 169,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

