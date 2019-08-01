Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1,188.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 199,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,853. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.