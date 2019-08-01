PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBF traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 285,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,165. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 517.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $119,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

