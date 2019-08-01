PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 10.1% Following Weak Earnings

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.12, 4,468,344 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,913,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after buying an additional 243,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,524,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 78,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

