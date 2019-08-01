PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Morningstar.com reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 8,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,152. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

