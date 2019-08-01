pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Acquires 96,861 Shares

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 96,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $4,307,408.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get pdvWireless alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 41,300 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $1,854,370.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 83,171 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 401,830 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70.

On Friday, July 19th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 428,486 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $19,247,591.12.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,931. The company has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.23. pdvWireless has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 646.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that pdvWireless will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.