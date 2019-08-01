Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. The company has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,135 shares of company stock worth $24,343,655 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

