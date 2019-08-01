Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) target price for the company.

Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70) on Monday. Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,107.58.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £56,800 ($74,219.26).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

