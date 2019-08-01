Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGK. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 846.43 ($11.06).

Get Aggreko alerts:

LON:AGK opened at GBX 833.60 ($10.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 794.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Aggreko’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Kennerley sold 10,210 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £79,842.20 ($104,327.98). Also, insider Chris Weston bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,280.30 ($18,659.74).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.