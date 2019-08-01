Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.32. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.