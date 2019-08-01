PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,128.00 and $93.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001398 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 99,512,358,898 coins and its circulating supply is 60,312,358,898 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, TradeOgre and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.