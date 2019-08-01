Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.91. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 369,964 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.97. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

