PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $234,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $219,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $107,550.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $227,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $233,900.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 344,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,646. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 757,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272,320 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 459,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

