Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 402,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $395,062.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.