Penta (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, LBank and HADAX. Penta has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $264,281.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.01385053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,882,908,125 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.