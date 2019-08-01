Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 54,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Pentair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 15,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,268. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

