Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.02 and last traded at $167.60, approximately 1,793,064 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 395,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 328.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.85.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $651,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,320,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,648 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.