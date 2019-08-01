People Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get People alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of People stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. People has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.23 million and a PE ratio of -36.81.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.