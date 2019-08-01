PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.96. 712,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

