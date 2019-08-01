Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,314 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,601.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,629,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 301,904 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,233,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 11,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,497. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

