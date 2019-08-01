Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Spark Energy worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SPKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. Spark Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.80 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.80%.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $174,779.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,371,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,112,949.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 127,631 shares of company stock worth $1,376,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.