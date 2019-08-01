Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,086 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of GMS worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 428,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 607,075.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 376,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 239,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,174.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other GMS news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. GMS Inc has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $920.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 18.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

