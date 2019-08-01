Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 429,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 145,602 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 676,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.