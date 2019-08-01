Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Interface worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.