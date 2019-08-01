Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $19,679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 16,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.