Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

