Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

