PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 461,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 190,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 51,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.