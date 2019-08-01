Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a market cap of $3.46 million and $165,139.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004200 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00139861 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005519 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045468 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

