Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,604. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

