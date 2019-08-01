Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phoenix New Media Limited provides premium content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and TV channels in China. The Company provides global news coverage, investigative reports and in-depth analysis of events in compelling presentation formats. It enable consumers to access professional news and other quality content and share user-generated content, or UGC, on the Internet and through their mobile devices. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited and is based in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FENG. ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of FENG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.14. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Value Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 26.7% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 878,139 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

