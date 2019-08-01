Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 560,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 214,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,647,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.