PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.66, approximately 2,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.