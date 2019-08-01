Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

