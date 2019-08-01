Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

NYSE:HCA opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

