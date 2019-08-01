Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $230.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $217.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.91. 928,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,622. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $279,081.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,825 shares of company stock worth $37,470,672. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after acquiring an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,049,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

