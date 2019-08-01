Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PJC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,200. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 272,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.