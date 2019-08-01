Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $97.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

PII stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,999. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

