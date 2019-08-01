POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.19.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

