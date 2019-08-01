Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.58.

PBPB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Potbelly by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Potbelly by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

