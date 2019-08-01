Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 185,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

