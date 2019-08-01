Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $547,010. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of POWI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.33. 44,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

