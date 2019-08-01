Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) Trading 11.6% Higher

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), 6,959,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Prescient Therapeutics Company Profile (ASX:PTX)

Prescient Therapeutics Limited, a clinical stage oncology company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of a range of cancers in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is PTX-200, which is in Phase II clinical trial for negative breast cancer, as well as Phase IB clinical trial in relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer and acute leukemia; and PTX-100, a treatment that has completed Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors.

