Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,160,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,766,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.31. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.